OUT Maine hires youth coordinator
OUT Maine has hired Lane Sturtevant as youth coordinator. This position, new to OUT Maine, allows the organization to better serve LGBTQ youth at its Rockland drop-in center and, as the program expands statewide, facilitating the Youth Policy Board and coordinating upcoming youth focused events.
