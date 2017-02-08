Order for Valentines Day

Order for Valentines Day

Read more: Herald Gazette

We are taking preorders for Valentines Day! The smallest details make the grandest Valentines Day so take the time to place your order now and have it delivered on February 14th! Stop by our new location at 15 Tillson Avenue in Rockland and see the array of choices avaialble: beautiful cut flowers, roses, arrangements, plants, and local chocolates! Or call 23-3023 or conveniently order online any time day or night at : www.flowersbyhoboken.com.

