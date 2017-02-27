One injured in Route 1 crash

One injured in Route 1 crash

A Rockland man was injured Saturday evening when his truck lurched forward into oncoming Route 1 traffic near the Rockland/Thomaston line and was struck by a car. Mark Harding, 43, was taken by Rockland ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport with a complaint of head and neck pain, according to Rockland Police Sgt.

