Next "Gift of Prophecy" class March 28th

As an extension of our recent Eastgate School of the Spirit training for the "Gift of Prophecy" class, some of us will be to attend Bethel's "Arise and Shine" Prophetic Conference this week. This is followed by an all day Saturday training event called developing a "Prophetic Community" You can also view this prophetic conference on BethelTV by going to this page and registering for this event at http://www.bethel.tv/a /2017-prophetic-conference/2017/02/22a ext 12 week Gift of Prophecy class starts March 28th at LIFE Ministries in Rockland, Maine, weekly at 6:30pm.

