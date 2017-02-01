New website for Knox Museum
Knox Museum unrolled its new website, knoxmuseum.org , shared first on Facebook and by email to its membership. The new site, underwritten by Knox Museum trustee Robert Shotwell and designed by the Tourmaline Team at Steel House in Rockland, met with significantly greater viewership than anticipated a and promptly crashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
