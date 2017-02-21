Movie 'Food for Change' at Rockland library

Good Tern Market, in conjunction with Rockland Public Library, will showing the movie "Food For Change" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., in the Community Room. The documentary film traces the history of food co-ops in the United States, and tells the story of how communities suffering hard times came together to re-energize their downtowns by establishing whole food markets accessible to all.

