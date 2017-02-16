Midcoast lens: Digging out
Kathy Weymouth and David Provost dig out Feb. 14 on Old Rockland Road in Rockport after nearly 2 feet of snow fell the day before. After nearly two feet of snow was dumped on the Midcoast, residents and town crews spent much of Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 digging out - and preparing for yet another storm's arrival Feb. 15. You know a lot of snow accumulated when you have to walk through what appears to be a cave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC