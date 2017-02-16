Midcoast lens: Digging out

Kathy Weymouth and David Provost dig out Feb. 14 on Old Rockland Road in Rockport after nearly 2 feet of snow fell the day before. After nearly two feet of snow was dumped on the Midcoast, residents and town crews spent much of Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 digging out - and preparing for yet another storm's arrival Feb. 15. You know a lot of snow accumulated when you have to walk through what appears to be a cave.

