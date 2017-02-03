Library open house offers something f...

Library open house offers something for all Feb. 17

The Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., is hosting an open house Friday, Feb. 17, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be something for everyone, including fun, food, music and community. There will be crafts and a storytime in the Children's Room.

