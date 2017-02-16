Knox Museum screens new documentary on military Wwomen
Tejada, now 29, joined the Army as soon as she graduated from high school in Cranston, R.I. After training in the United States and a one-year stint in Korea, she was deployed to Afghanistan where she took part in deadly firefights against the Taliban in Nuristan Province. ROCKLAND, Maine - Knox Museum will kick off Women's History Month with a special screening of the new film, "Soldier On: Life After Deployment," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Strand Theatre in Rockland.
