Is This the Same Book I Read When I was Young?

The BrontAÂ«s: "Is This the Same Book I Read When I was Young?" 6 Thursdays, 1:30-3:30 February 9 - March 16 Schooner Cove Library, Miles Hospital Campus Coastal Senior College - University College at Rockland 91 Camden Street, Suite 402 - Rockland, ME 04841 This is what a CSC participant said when she finished Jane Eyre the last time I did the BrontAÂ«s; it seemed absolutely new to her. How will you feel about Jane, Rochester, Cathy and Heathcliff now that you are a mature adult? Read Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights again and discover two not very romantic but well-crafted Victorian cautionary tales using Gothic conventions.

