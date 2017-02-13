Honors College adds a twist to Shakespeare this Valentine's Day
Mississippi State students, from left, Payton Billingsley of Rockland, Maine, as Puck; Isabella Durham of Prattville, Alabama, as Titania; Julia Concolino of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as a fairy; and Blake Cutrer of Carriere as Oberon rehearse for "Love-in-Idleness or A Midsummer Night's Subplot" Wednesday at MSU's Griffis Hall. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff In celebration of Shakespeare Week at Mississippi State University, the Shackouls Honors College presents "Love-in-Idleness or A Midsummer Night's Subplot" Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Griffis Hall on the MSU campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC