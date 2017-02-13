Honors College adds a twist to Shakes...

Honors College adds a twist to Shakespeare this Valentine's Day

Mississippi State students, from left, Payton Billingsley of Rockland, Maine, as Puck; Isabella Durham of Prattville, Alabama, as Titania; Julia Concolino of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as a fairy; and Blake Cutrer of Carriere as Oberon rehearse for "Love-in-Idleness or A Midsummer Night's Subplot" Wednesday at MSU's Griffis Hall. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff In celebration of Shakespeare Week at Mississippi State University, the Shackouls Honors College presents "Love-in-Idleness or A Midsummer Night's Subplot" Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Griffis Hall on the MSU campus.

