Happy Birthday, Vincent

1 hr ago

One hundred and 25 years ago this month, Edna St. Vincent Millay was born in a small, second-floor room overlooking Broadway in Rockland. While the future Pulitzer Prize-winning poet's family soon moved to Union and then to Camden, her birth - and birthplace - will be celebrated in the Lime City Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25. The Edna St. Vincent Millay 125th Birthday Celebration gala poetry reading, hosted by the Farnsworth Art Museum, will begin at 1 p.m. in the downtown museum's auditorium.

