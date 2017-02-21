Food for Change' screened in Rockland
The Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op, in conjunction with Rockland Public Library, will show the movie "Food For Change" Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of the library, 80 Union St. The documentary film traces the history of food co-ops in the United States and shows how the cooperative business model can be a powerful tool - in this instance in regards to food supply. "Food For Change" tells the story of how communities suffering hard times came together to re-energize their downtowns by establishing whole food markets accessible to all.
