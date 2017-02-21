Few seek absentee ballots for Rockland area school vote

Few people have taken out absentee ballots in order to vote on whether the Rockland area school district should borrow $23.2 million to build a new elementary school and renovate and expand the middle and high schools. As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 45 people have taken out absentee ballots in four of the five communities of Regional School Unit 13 in advance of the Tuesday, Feb. 28 referendum.

