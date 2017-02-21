Few seek absentee ballots for Rocklan...

Few seek absentee ballots for Rockland area school vote

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Herald Gazette

Few people have taken out absentee ballots in order to vote on whether the Rockland area school district should borrow $23.2 million to build a new elementary school and renovate and expand the middle and high schools. As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 45 people have taken out absentee ballots in four of the five communities of Regional School Unit 13 in advance of the Tuesday, Feb. 28 referendum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,652 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC