February Programs for Job Seekers at the Rockland CareerCenter
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 1, 2017 Contact: David Grima, Rockland CareerCenter, 207-596-2600 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 207-621-5009 ROCKLAND-The Rockland CareerCenter, part of the Maine Department of Labor, and in conjunction with its partners offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills and employers to find qualified workers. "Our CareerCenters help Mainers put their best foot forward when looking for a new job or starting a new career," said Governor Paul R. LePage.
