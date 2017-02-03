Eastern Delivers Factory Trawler to O'Hara
Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. delivered the DNV Classed Factory Processor Fishing Trawler F/T ARAHO on January 28, 2017 to the O'Hara Corporation of Rockland, Maine. She is the first US Flag Freezer Processor Factory Trawler constructed in over 25 years.
