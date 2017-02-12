Crippling blizzard on the way for coastal and interior Maine
A storm capable of causing impassable roadways for much of the state starts Sunday afternoon and lasts through Monday evening. The effects of heavy snow, strong wind may linger well into the week for some as power outages are likely across coastal and interior Maine.
