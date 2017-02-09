Chenier concert postponed due to storm

The Winterfest concert at the Camden Opera House by C.J .Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band has been postponed due to the impending winter storm. Originally set for Thursday night, Feb. 9, it has been rescheduled for Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. Those who have purchased a ticket and can make the new date can just come to the rescheduled date with the original tickets in hand.

