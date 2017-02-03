Cello concert at Rockland library
Local cellist Robin Lane will perform a concert of classical, as well as jazz and contemporary, music Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Reading Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Lane's musical journey started in elementary school with church and school choirs in his hometown of Farmington, Conn. He started playing cello at age 7; and 10, he was studying privately through the University of Hartford.
