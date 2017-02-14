Car strikes Rockland cruiser

13 hrs ago

A car driven by Jeffery S. Dumm, 35, of Augusta, was heading east on North Main and attempted to make a right turn onto Broadway, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tim Carroll. Dumm reported trying to brake but the vehicle did not slow down and crossed Broadway and struck the passenger side of a Rockland cruiser driven by Officer William Smith.

