Captain accused in fatal sinking seeks to waive speedy trial

A Cushing captain charged with two counts of manslaughter in connection with the November 2014 sinking of a lobster boat is seeking to delay a trial for at least two months in order to give his attorneys more time to prepare. Attorney Jeremy Pratt of Camden filed Feb. 10 a motion to waive the speedy trial right for 28-year-old Christopher A. Hutchinson.

