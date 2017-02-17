By Penobscot Language School
Join us at Culture Camp this summer as we "visit" a different country each day through hands-on, fun activities held at Penobscot Language School in Rockland and at walkable, community locations. Activities will include art, games, speakers, sports, music and other events in the style of the ... 10 - 11 AM, for Grades 3-7, $15.
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
