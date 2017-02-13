A Winter Gospel Sing

A Winter Gospel Sing

Friday Feb 10

All are invited to enjoy an afternoon of uplifting music Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the North Waldoboro Church of the Nazarene, at the intersection of Route 220 and the Old Augusta Road. The multi-church Winter Sing will feature with Heaven's Blend, Echoes of Faith and some special guests.

