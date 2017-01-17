Zoning changes would be a return to R...

Zoning changes would be a return to Rockland's bad old days

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Herald Gazette

I would like to speak out against the proposed changes to Rockland zoning laws called "Reduction of Dimensional Limitation for Zone A & B." What is being discussed is not a total zone change, but an overlay on top of the most densely populated part of the city of Rockland, and the most historic homes in the city. I am referring to the most recent marked-up copy of the amendment dated Dec. 12. One of the most-discussed issues in this is amendment is flag lots, which are nothing but building a small house on the back part of your property and using your existing driveway to access this new building.

