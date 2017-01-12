Wyeth's - Marshall Point Light' comes full circle
On Dec. 14, Robert and Betsy Webber donated a rare, signed Andrew Wyeth print titled "Marshall Point Light" to the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum committee. The gift was given in honor of Bob and Jaye Sierer for their longtime service and dedication to the historic lighthouse/museum.
