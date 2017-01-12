Wordpress, Paint Night at Art Loft
The downtown Art Loft will be bustling Friday, Jan. 27, thanks to an afternoon workshop and evening Paint Night. The nonprofit community art center is located at 385 Main St., Suite 9 .
