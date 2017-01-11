Winter Blues Bash Jan. 15 in Rockland

Winter Blues Bash Jan. 15 in Rockland

The Maine Blues Society, in conjunction with the Naples-based Maine Blues Festival, will host the third annual Winter Blues Bash Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, at the Time Out Pub, 275 Main St. The music will roll from noon to 6 p.m. Donations at the door will help the state's entrants in the 33rd annual International Blues Challenge get to Memphis for the Feb. 1 competition. Solo act Ryan Halliburton will open the afternoon, followed by the dynamic Between Dead Stations.

