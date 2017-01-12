UU Church in Rockland helps support l...

UU Church in Rockland helps support local organizations in outreach donations

The First Universalist Church in Rockland contributed in January to five local organizations with donations from their 2016 weekly plate collections. The Unitarian Universalist congregation's Outreach Giving is a practice that engages the congregation with local community needs, and is a reminder within the congregation that generosity is a spiritual discipline.

