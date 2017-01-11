Town boots businesses from Camden Sno...

Town boots businesses from Camden Snow Bowl

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Supporters of a pair of businesses that were told their agreements with the town to set up shop at the Camden Snow Bowl weren't valid sit in on the Camden Select Board meeting on Tuesday in Camden. CAMDEN, Maine - Town officials are under pressure after a taco vendor and sporting goods store were kicked off the slopes of Camden Snow Bowl last weekend.

