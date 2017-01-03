Tobey Williamson, L.Ac. will give a talk on "Practical Methods for...
Tobey Williamson, L.Ac. will give a talk on "Practical Methods for Self-Care" at Good Tern Natural Foods Cooperative Market, 750 Main St., Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. He will speak on blending Eastern and Western understandings of the body systems in pursuit of health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec 13
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC