Thomaston man gets 20 years for sex a...

Thomaston man gets 20 years for sex assaults

A 65-year-old Thomaston man who had served as the town's animal control and traffic officer will be spending 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting four girls. Robert J. Robinson could be released in 15 years if he earns good time credit in prison.

