The interests of the American people

Inauguration of the new president is defined in the Wicked Bad Dictionary as the day when we auger a hole in the frozen ground and plant the new president in it up to his neck, the sole purpose being to prevent him/her from doing any serious harm to the republic. Actually, there is no such thing as the Wicked Bad Dictionary; I just made it up to sound more intelligent than I am.

