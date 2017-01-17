Stockton Springs News

Belfast Free Library and the Belfast Garden Club will present Mike Shannon for an illustrated talk entitled "It's Snowamazing...the Wild Side of Winter Snow." This is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Mike Shannon is a lifelong naturalist, storyteller, educator and Registered Maine Guide.

