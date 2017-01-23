Shipbuilding and Migration

The Witherle Memorial Library is hosting Cipperly Good, curator at the Penobscot Marine Museum, on Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00 AM in the adult reading room. The talk focuses on the papers of Captain Thomas Pillsbury, master of the Rockland ship FOREST EAGLE, who in 1861 sailed from Macao to Cuba with "emigrants" from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.