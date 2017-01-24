Rockland woman gets 3 months for sett...

Rockland woman gets 3 months for setting own house on fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangor Daily News

A 55-year-old woman will spend three months in jail for setting fire to a home she shared with her ex-husband last August. Elizabeth Cole of Rockland was sentenced Jan. 12 in Knox County Unified Court after pleading guilty to an arson charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC