Rockland woman gets 3 months for setting own house on fire
A 55-year-old woman will spend three months in jail for setting fire to a home she shared with her ex-husband last August. Elizabeth Cole of Rockland was sentenced Jan. 12 in Knox County Unified Court after pleading guilty to an arson charge.
