Rockland readies for manager search

14 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The city council and newly created search committee will meet again Feb. 1 to map out a strategy for hiring a city manager. Councilors and committee members met for the first time Wednesday night, Jan. 11 along with a representative of the Maine Municipal Association which has offered to assist Rockland with the search.

