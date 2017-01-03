Rockland ponders food sovereignty. Local permaculturist interviewed. Listen.
ROCKLAND. On January 7th, WRFR Community Radio's Ron Huber interviewed Jesse Watson of Midcoast Permaculture Design on the Food Sovereignty movement, globally, nationally and locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
