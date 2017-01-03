Rockland ponders food sovereignty. Lo...

Rockland ponders food sovereignty. Local permaculturist interviewed. Listen.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Bangor Daily News

ROCKLAND. On January 7th, WRFR Community Radio's Ron Huber interviewed Jesse Watson of Midcoast Permaculture Design on the Food Sovereignty movement, globally, nationally and locally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec 13 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Knox County was issued at January 10 at 2:40PM EST

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,571

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC