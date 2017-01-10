Rockland one step closer to declaring food sovereignty with close council vote

Rockland is one step closer to becoming Maine's first city to declare food sovereignty after the City Council gave preliminary approval of a proposed local food and community self-governance ordinance . Under those ordinances, local food producers are exempt from state licensing and inspections governing the selling of food as long as the transactions are between the producers and the customers for home consumption or when the food is sold and consumed at community events such as church suppers.

