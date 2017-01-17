Rockland Harbor Trail bridge arrives
The latest piece of the Rockland Harbor Trail came into place Thursday, Jan. 19 when a pedestrian bridge over Lindsey Brook was installed. The 60-foot long pre-fabricated bridge connects the city-owned Thorndike parking lot to property owned by the Everett Spear family and then to the Maine State Ferry Terminal parking lot.
