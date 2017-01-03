Rockland featured in C.L. Alden's Deb...

Rockland featured in C.L. Alden's Debut Novel

Cristina Alden, who considers Maine home, launched her debut novel, "The Empire," on Amazon. Under the pen name, C.L. Alden, her new release focuses on a small town in coastal Maine and its struggle to stay relevant in modern times.

