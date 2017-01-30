Rockland crews undergo ice rescue training
Rockland Fire and EMS had ice rescue training on Chickawaukie Pond Saturday, Jan. 28. With the variable temperatures this winter, anyone venturing out on the ice should use caution. Rockland Fire and EMS personnel practice ice rescue maneuvers Saturday, Jan. 28, on Chickawaukee Pond.
