Revaluation, lawn sales, sea-level rise to be on Rockland council's plate
City staff and committees have placed a generous portion of issues on the Rockland City Council's plate for 2017. Those issues include how to deal with the expected rise of the ocean, the pending closure of the landfill, the need for a complete revaluation of properties, the redesign of Camden Street, how to deal with an increasing shortage of downtown parking, and whether to regulate ongoing lawn sales.
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec 13
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
