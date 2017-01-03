Rockland councilor to pursue ...

Rockland City Councilor Valli Geiger said she will continue her efforts to get a local food sovereignty law approved, despite other councilors' concerns that the measure leaves too many unanswered questions. Councilor Adam Ackor said he respected the passion and sentiments of the supporters of the proposed law, but that it was not ready for a vote.

