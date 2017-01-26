Protesters to rally against Trump immigration policies tonight
Organizers issued a press release for an "Emergency Rally in support of our Muslim and immigrant friends" Wednesday, Jan. 25. The rally is set for the law of the Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., at 5:30 p.m. this evening. There is no formal organization sponsoring the event, just "a group of concerned citizens," said Kendra Denny, who has helped organize the rally, along with Becca Glaser.
