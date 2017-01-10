Police say axe-wielding Rockland man terrorized Cushing household
A Rockland man was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of terrorizing two people in a Cushing home by carrying an axe while walking around their home. Richard Butler, 37, was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of schedule drugs, and furnishing of schedule drugs, all Class C felonies, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tim Carroll.
