Police, K-9 track down suspected burglar
The bloodhound of Knox County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeremy Joslyn helped Rockland and county police track down a man later charged with breaking into storage units. Andrew Pratt, 39, of Rockland, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, refusing to submit to arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.
