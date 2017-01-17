Parkinson's group to hear about benefits of tai chi Feb. 7

The potential health benefits of tai chi will be the focus of the next meeting of the Midcoast Parkinson's Support Group, set for Tuesday, Feb. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Inn at Quarry Hill in Camden. Featured speaker Mike Shunney, director of Inner Works Taijiquan and Qigong in Rockland, will explain why he believes that tai chi may help minimize some of the movement-related symptoms of Parkinson's by encouraging gentle, balancing and healing ways to move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.