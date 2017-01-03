Owls Head woman accused of stealing f...

Owls Head woman accused of stealing from high school class makes first court appearance

A 52-year-old Owls Head woman accused of stealing more than $8,000 from the Oceanside High School class of 2018 made her initial appearance Monday, Jan. 9 in Knox County Unified Court. The attorney for Brenda Carty said at the brief hearing that she wanted to enter a denial of the charge but Judge Susan Sparaco said no plea would be allowed at the initial court appearance because Carty's case had not yet been heard by a grand jury.

