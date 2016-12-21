Old County Road closed as crews battle Rockland house fire
A home was heavily damaged on New Year's Day by a fire that prompted responses from several Midcoast departments. No one was injured in the fire at 384 Old County Road which is the location of Shorty's Towing and Garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec 13
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC