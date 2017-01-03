Midcoast work in - Black & White'
River Arts on Route 1 invites the public to celebrate the opening of its newest exhibition, "Black & White," Friday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. The 117 works by more than 60 artists from Freeport to Orono, in a wide variety of media, will be on display in the galleries through Feb. 10. Leonard Meiselman juried the exhibition.
